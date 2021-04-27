iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Newton One Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Newton One Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $157.63.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

