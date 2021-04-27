iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $228.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.