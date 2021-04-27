iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Reduced by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after acquiring an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,831,000 after acquiring an additional 199,920 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

