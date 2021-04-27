iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lowered by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,487. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

