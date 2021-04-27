iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 203.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after buying an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.71. 161,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,621. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

