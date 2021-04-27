iStar (STAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

iStar (NYSE:STAR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect iStar to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, analysts expect iStar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STAR opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. iStar has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

STAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

