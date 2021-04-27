Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. On average, analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 390,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,197,441. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.009 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

