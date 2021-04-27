J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

JJSF traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.27. 261,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,426. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $109.65 and a fifty-two week high of $169.88. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

