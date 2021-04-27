JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of ($3.67) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $128.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.70 million. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.