James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $943,645.32. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $63.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

