James Investment Research Inc. Has $25.09 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,309.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,324.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,144.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,890.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

