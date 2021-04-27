James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.32 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LGI Homes by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in LGI Homes by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $167.09 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.29 and a 200 day moving average of $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage bought 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.