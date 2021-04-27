James Investment Research Inc. Sells 3,480 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.13% of Ingles Markets worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

