James Investment Research Inc. Sells 5,329 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in The AES by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

NYSE:AES opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

