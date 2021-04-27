Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$47,901.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,689,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,942,201.14.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total transaction of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70.

On Friday, January 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total value of C$50,617.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total value of C$57,167.10.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total value of C$56,597.40.

REAL stock opened at C$17.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.67.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

