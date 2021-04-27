JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBGS opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

