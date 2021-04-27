Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.41.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

