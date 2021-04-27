Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PetIQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

PETQ opened at $44.86 on Monday. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $387,357.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,719.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,577,735 shares of company stock worth $55,593,106. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.