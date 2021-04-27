Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 908 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.28% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

NYSE:ACRE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,686. The firm has a market cap of $583.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

