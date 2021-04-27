Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.22. 240,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,461. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $228.30 and a 52-week high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

