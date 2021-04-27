Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $32.09 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $32,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 453.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.45. 414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.