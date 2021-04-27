Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.31. 501,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,390,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

