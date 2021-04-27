Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 3,402 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after buying an additional 748,232 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 527,610 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 234,480 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.88. The company had a trading volume of 83,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,417. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $102.17.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

