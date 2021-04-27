John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

