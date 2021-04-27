John Wren Sells 81,062 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.26. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $81.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after buying an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232,291 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after purchasing an additional 584,810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 127,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

