Jonathan Chadwick Sells 6,250 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESTC traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $126.18. The company had a trading volume of 543,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,219. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.36.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.