Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.9% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,199,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $142,625,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $117.21. 2,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,085. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average is $102.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.