Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.24. 110,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,030,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.59 and a 200 day moving average of $235.47. The company has a market capitalization of $316.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.90 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

