JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 192,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.47% of Hudson Executive Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $5,945,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Executive Investment by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 681,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,447,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEC stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

About Hudson Executive Investment

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

