JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $150.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $150.00 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

