JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 310 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 341.43.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

