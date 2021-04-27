JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,562.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,417.09.

AZO stock opened at $1,443.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $982.30 and a twelve month high of $1,524.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,389.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,230.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.9% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 96,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $2,633,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

