JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$52.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.00.

PAAS stock traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.16. 205,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,189. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.49. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$28.60 and a 52 week high of C$53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

