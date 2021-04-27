JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 128,903 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 591.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after buying an additional 163,484 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

SPH stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.33 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 123.71%.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $395,399.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.