JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 40,595 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 567.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TCMD opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.77, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

