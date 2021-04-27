JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,501 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $10,148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,170 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

DSSI stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $395.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

