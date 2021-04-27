JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $134.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RGLD. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.36.

RGLD stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.91. 6,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,420. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Royal Gold by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

