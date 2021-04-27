JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.74. The company has a market cap of $456.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

