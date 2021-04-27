JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,939 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $598,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $456.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

