JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 200,000 Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVACU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $415,000.

SVACU opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

