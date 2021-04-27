JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of EKTAY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. 1,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Elekta AB has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $424.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

