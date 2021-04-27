JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue raised SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SSAAY stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 1,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

