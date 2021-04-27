JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 113,394 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,994 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 113,394 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $1,688,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD stock opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of -190.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.29%.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

