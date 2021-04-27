Jupiter Wellness, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness’ (NASDAQ:JUPW) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 28th. Jupiter Wellness had issued 933,333 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $6,999,998 based on an initial share price of $7.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of JUPW opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Jupiter Wellness has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network owned about 0.08% of Jupiter Wellness as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.