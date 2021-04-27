KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of KBR opened at $40.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -161.40 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

