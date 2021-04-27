Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

SYK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.17. 9,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,692. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.71. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.