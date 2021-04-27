Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 12,396 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $498,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded up $19.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.75. 371,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.54. The company has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.