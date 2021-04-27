Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $83.66. 382,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,063. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

