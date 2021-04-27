Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPRUY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. Kering has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

