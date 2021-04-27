KeyCorp Boosts Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $207.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $193.00 to $207.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.62.

NYSE CCI opened at $186.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $188.13.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after buying an additional 263,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

